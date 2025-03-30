State unlocks private sector investment in transmission lines
Process to procure about 1,164km of 400KV lines in the Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng set in motion
30 March 2025 - 14:34
In a consequential move to unlock SA’s just transition, minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has kick-started the process to procure about 1,164km of 400KV transmission lines in the Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng.
The newly established National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) will be the buyer of the key infrastructure as the government ramps up its reform of the network industries in an environment where funding from the US is uncertain...
