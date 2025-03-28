GNU closer to a compromise on budget than people think, says Steenhuisen
Hopeful DA leader says compromise wrangle is not unusual for coalition governments
28 March 2025 - 05:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen expressed optimism on Thursday that the parties in the government of national unity (GNU) would reach a compromise on the budget before a vote in parliament next week.
“We are closer than many people think and I remain hopeful that we will be able to find each other,” Steenhuisen said...
