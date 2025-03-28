Court interdicts Sars from taking R5.1bn from RAF to pay Eskom
Judge Ronel Tolmay says the attitude of Sars ‘created even more reason to hear this matter on an urgent basis’
28 March 2025 - 14:30
The high court in Pretoria has ordered the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to stop taking R5.1bn from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) coffers pending a dispute over diesel refunds among the state entities.
The dispute between the RAF and Sars is about “diesel refunds” claimed by Eskom, in terms of the Customs and Excise Act. Eskom spends billions on diesel yearly for open-cycle gas turbines to avert load-shedding...
