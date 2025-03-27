Water SOE to be operating by 2026, Ramaphosa says
National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency will oversee all nonmunicipal water infrastructure assets
27 March 2025 - 18:28
The government aims to have a new state-owned entity (SOE) consolidating nonmunicipal water infrastructure assets such as dams and land fully established by 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa assented to the Water Resources Infrastructure Bill in 2024, paving the way for the establishment of the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, which will also be responsible for streamlining the country’s water resource management, generating private sector investment in the sector and improving water quality in SA. ..
