WATCH: Road to G20 | SA’s fragmented relations with the US

27 March 2025 - 14:57
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA holds the Group of 20 (G20) presidency this year and will be hosting the intergovernmental forum later in the year under the theme, Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

This comes at a time when solidarity is lacking, particularly between SA and the US, amid rising geopolitical tension rooted in foreign policy. In response, Peter Attard-Montalto wrote an article called “Why should the world take SA's foreign policy seriously?”;  Business Day TV spoke to him.

