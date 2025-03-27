SA ticks a key greylist box in tracking illicit money flows
SA shines among 24 jurisdictions in real estate data collection and regulation, based on the strength of legal frameworks to detect dirty money
27 March 2025 - 05:00
SA stands out among 24 countries as the leader in real estate data collection and regulation.
This ticks an important box in the country’s efforts to break free from greylist shackles that heighten the costs and scrutiny of banks and taint its image as a secure financial hub...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.