Moody’s piles pressure on GNU over budget
Ratings agency warns of long-term implications for GNU should the ANC get the necessary support outside the bloc
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Moody’s expects SA to have an “orderly” budget approval next month — piling the pressure on the two main parties in the government of national unity (GNU), the ANC and DA, to come to a compromise.
The ratings agency said in a note that it expected a budget compromise deal before the budget vote next month, with the ANC still canvassing support for the budget, which includes a VAT hike. There have been only two such hikes in 30 years...
