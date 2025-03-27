Local motor sector unsure how Trump tariffs will affect duty-free export
Industry association Naamsa says it’s unclear if SA’s Agoa benefit has been overridden by US president
27 March 2025 - 16:32
SA vehicle and components manufacturers say they don’t know yet whether their duty-free export access to the US is affected by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% import tariff on automotive goods.
SA automotive exports benefit from the US government’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), intended to provide trade opportunities for Sub-Saharan countries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.