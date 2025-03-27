High Court judge gets back-to-basics lesson for comment about Jacob Zuma
Judge Albert Nxumalo was also censured for deciding issues that were not before him and ‘more significantly … in the absence of the affected parties’
A Northern Cape High Court judge has been blasted in an appeal judgment for making “egregious” remarks about “what the Constitutional Court did to Zuma”.
The full bench judgment revealed that, in a contempt application related to the administration of a deceased estate, judge Albert Nxumalo made the following statement: “Now with the greatest respect I’m not going to tell you what the Constitutional Court did to Zuma. I’m not going to do that. I might be a [indistinct] judge, but I know something about fundamental rights. I’m not going to convict somebody of contempt of court in circumstances when there is an alternative relief.”..
