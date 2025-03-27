Government failing to get corruption under control, watchdog says

Corruption Watch has received 46,000 corruption complaints since its formation in 2012, 546 of them last year.
SA is plagued by corruption, as evidenced in the 2024 Corruption Perception Index compiled by Transparency International in which SA scored 41, its lowest level since 2012. Corruption Watch considers any score below 50 as an indication of “serious and persistent corruption”.
The organisation — which gathers corruption complaints, conducts campaigns, makes inputs into legislation and policy development and engages in advocacy— released its 13th annual report for 2024 on Thursday titled Accountable Together.
The 546 complaints received in 2024 was substantially less than the previous year’s 2,110 due to a focus on internal processes and restructuring that meant Corruption Watch held off on soliciting new complaints.
“Maladministration — a persistent area of concern accounting for 34% of reports — topped the types of corruption featuring in 2024, followed by fraud (21%), employment irregularities (16%), bribery or extortion (15%), and procurement irregularities (13%),” a statement on the report said.
“Issues of corruption in the policing sector (13%) constituted the highest number of reports received by subsector, with the second highest number of complaints received from the business sector, at 12%, followed by basic education at 11%, and state-owned entities at 7%.
“These figures tell a story of government’s inadequacy in confronting challenges in policing, safety and security; access to education; and a range of rights and services intended to improve people’s lives.
“They also highlight the contribution of business to SA’s levels of corruption and the lack of appetite to address its impact.”
The report also highlighted corruption in local government. The metropolitan municipalities of Joburg, Tshwane, Cape Town, eThekwini, and Ekurhuleni reflected the highest number of corruption reports in this category, collectively accounting for 51% of all corruption incidents reported.
Gauteng was responsible for the highest number of reports across provinces, with 45% of complaints, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 11%, Western Cape with 9%, and Eastern Cape with 8%.
Reflecting on SA’s score in the Corruption Perception Index the report notes “there is no doubt that SA’s long-standing lack of accountability for corruption plays a role in this perception.
“While the corrupt continue to get away with their nefarious activities, it will not matter how many innovative anti-corruption measures are established — the perception that corruption is condoned carries significant influence. This is one of the reasons that the ANC, which has enjoyed the political majority since 1994, was punished at the polls in the 2024 general elections.”
The report said it had never been more important for everyone to demand accountability — not only from the government of national unity on all levels of government, “but also from each other for our own stances in combating corruption, and for our efforts to counter the moral, economic, and physical decline evident across the country.”
It explained that for Corruption Watch accountability meant respect for the rule of law and proper processes followed, so that those who are found guilty of wrongdoing receive a just sanction, justly arrived at. It also meant listening to whistle-blowers.
