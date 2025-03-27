Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’
The song does not constitute hate speech and deserves to be protected under freedom of speech, court says
27 March 2025 - 20:09
Lobby group AfriForum has suffered another defeat in its fight to have the singing of apartheid-era song Kill the Boer declared hate speech as the Constitutional Court dismissed its application for leave to appeal on Thursday.
“The application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success,” the court order reads. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.