Cabinet wants oil and gas exploration to form part of Operation Vulindlela 2.0
In 2027, Sasol will stop supplying natural gas from Mozambique
27 March 2025 - 12:37
The government is seeking to expand the focus areas of the second phase of Operation Vulindlela to include oil and gas exploration, ahead of the 2027 deadline when Sasol will stop supplying natural gas from Mozambique.
Sasol also supplies methane-rich gas produced at its plant in Secunda to KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga via the Lilly and SWM pipelines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.