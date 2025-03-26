National

WATCH: The rise of cyberthreats in Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Trisha Govender, manager at the Mancosa School of Information and Digital Technology

26 March 2025 - 19:21
by Business Day TV
Top leadership is needed to prioritise cybersecurity due to the increasing sophistication of threats. Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Ransomware and digital extortion have been identified as being among the most serious cyberthreats facing the African continent, according to a 2024 Interpol Report. Business Day TV discussed the rise of cyberthreats in Africa with Trisha Govender, manager of Mancosa’s School of Information and Digital Technology.

