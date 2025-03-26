National

WATCH: Itac commissioner explains SA’s pressing review of steel tariffs

Business Day TV speaks to Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission

26 March 2025 - 19:55
Picture: REUTERS
The International Trade Administration Commission has been tasked with reviewing SA’s tariff structure for steel products to protect the embattled local industry. Business Day TV spoke to Itac chief commissioner Ayabonga Cawe about the process, as well as what it could mean for customs duties.

