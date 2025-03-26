The International Trade Administration Commission has been tasked with reviewing SA’s tariff structure for steel products to protect the embattled local industry. Business Day TV spoke to Itac chief commissioner Ayabonga Cawe about the process, as well as what it could mean for customs duties.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Itac commissioner explains SA’s pressing review of steel tariffs
Business Day TV speaks to Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission
