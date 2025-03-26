Tony Blair says fossil fuels are vital for Africa’s development
Former UK prime minister urges policymakers to wrestle back the climate change debate from environmentalists
26 March 2025 - 05:00
Former UK prime minister Tony Blair has cautioned African governments not to put just transition imperatives ahead of the requirement to develop the continent and its people, urging policymakers to wrestle back the climate change debate from environmentalists.
“The immediate priority for Africa is to develop. And to develop, you need energy. Africa didn’t create the climate change problem. I am in favour of Africa doing everything it can around renewable energy, and it has a lot of potential in that space,” Blair said at the Standard Bank Africa Capital Markets conference held in Stellenbosch...
