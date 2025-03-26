SA mining sheds almost 13,000 jobs in 2024
Despite the record high gold price, gold mining employment fell sharply in the last quarter
26 March 2025 - 15:19
SA’s mining industry shed 12,877 jobs last year as low platinum group metals (PGM) prices, rising electricity costs and ageing gold mines resulted in four consecutive quarters of declining employment.
This took the total number of people employed in the mining sector to 468,898 at end- 2024, compared with 481,775 at end-2023...
