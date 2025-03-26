Overworked judges suffer ‘burnout’ as civil cases pushed to 2031 for trial
The issue of hiring more judges is not negotiable, says Black Lawyers Association head Nkosana Mvundlela
26 March 2025 - 10:03
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo’s proposal for civil cases to go through mediation before trial is welcomed, but lawyers maintain this will not significantly curb the “intolerable” caseload, and the government needs to heed long-standing calls to hire more judges.
Mlambo issued a draft directive in which he proposed introduction of obligatory mediation for civil cases before the court places the cases for trial because the caseload for the High Courts “has now reached unmanageable levels”. ..
