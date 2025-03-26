MPs call on authorities to save Ithala Bank
The KZN bank is under threat of provisional liquidation by the Prudential Authority
26 March 2025 - 19:19
A strong call was made by members of most political parties represented in the National Council of Provinces for KwaZulu-Natal-based Ithala Bank to be saved.
The call was made in a debate initiated by IFP MP and NCOP deputy chair Poobalan Govender “on ensuring the continued existence of Ithala Bank as an instrument for equal access to finance, development and opportunity”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.