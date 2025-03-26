National

International panel to advise Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on SA’s nuclear capabilities

Energy minister says SA must be ‘clever in positioning itself’

26 March 2025 - 12:35
by Antoinette Slabbert

Energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is finalising the appointment of a panel of independent international experts to advise him on the country’s procurement of new nuclear generation capacity.

“They won’t have links with any vendor,” he told Business Day on the sidelines of the 60th anniversary of commissioning of the Safari 1 research reactor at Pelindaba near Pretoria...

