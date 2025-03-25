National

Aaron Motsoaledi to withdraw ban on sales of cannabis-infused foods

Presidency says health department will ‘consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations’

26 March 2025 - 10:44
by Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CANNABISPICS
Picture: 123RF/CANNABISPICS

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the regulations that have prohibited the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis, the presidency said on Tuesday.

In a statement, it said President Cyril Ramaphosa had affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that would limit the health risks and negative effects of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors.

On March 7, the minister published the regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act). The regulations banned the import, manufacture and sale of any food products containing cannabis or its derivatives. This includes components from the cannabis sativa plant, such as hemp seed oil, hemp flour and cannabis-infused drinks.

“In briefing the president, the minister of health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, expressed concern about unregulated imported foodstuffs flooding the SA market containing hemp and cannabis,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

He said in light of further stakeholder consultations, Motsoaledi would withdraw the regulations.

“The department of health will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations.”

TimesLIVE

Cannabis sector to take Motsoaledi to court over ban

Operators in the cannabis sector have vowed legal action against health minister Aaron Motsoaledi over the ban on cannabis-infused food and drinks.
Business
3 days ago

President urged to scrap health minister’s ban on cannabis in food and drink

GOOD party’s Brett Herron says minister Aaron Motsoaledi is ‘smoking his socks’ — and putting jobs at risk
National
1 week ago

Motsoaledi confident SA will reach HIV treatment goal despite US aid cuts

Health minister says SA will meet goal of providing treatment to an extra 1.1-million HIV patients
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Expropriation central in Eskom’s court battle ...
National
2.
SA in R67bn steel tariff review
National
3.
ActionSA rejection puts budget on the line
National
4.
Trump nominates media critic for US ambassador to ...
National
5.
Precedent-setting court judgment on stateless ...
National

Related Articles

First draft rules for NHI Act condemned by critics

National / Health

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi flights first draft regulations for NHI

National / Health

Health ombud finds Helen Joseph Hospital ‘not fit for purpose’

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.