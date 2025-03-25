Aaron Motsoaledi to withdraw ban on sales of cannabis-infused foods

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the regulations that have prohibited the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis, the presidency said on Tuesday.
In a statement, it said President Cyril Ramaphosa had affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that would limit the health risks and negative effects of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors.
On March 7, the minister published the regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act). The regulations banned the import, manufacture and sale of any food products containing cannabis or its derivatives. This includes components from the cannabis sativa plant, such as hemp seed oil, hemp flour and cannabis-infused drinks.
“In briefing the president, the minister of health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, expressed concern about unregulated imported foodstuffs flooding the SA market containing hemp and cannabis,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
He said in light of further stakeholder consultations, Motsoaledi would withdraw the regulations.
“The department of health will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations.”
Presidency says health department will 'consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations'
