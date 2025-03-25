Trump nominates media critic for US ambassador to SA
Conservative activist and father of a January 6 rioter Leo Brent Bozell III proposed as envoy
25 March 2025 - 19:01
UPDATED 25 March 2025 - 23:31
US President Donald Trump has nominated a conservative activist and father to one of an estimated 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as the new US ambassador to SA.
Leo Brent Bozell III now heads the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which owns the government-backed media house Voice of America. He is the founder of Media Research Centre, whose mandate is to expose liberal bias in the media...
