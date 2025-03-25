Thousands of bail absconders loose in SA, says police minister

Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has disclosed there are 16,012 bail absconders with active cases in SA.
This is in response to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba.
The minister said that there were also 4,516 bail absconders who had cases that were more than five years old.
There are also 262 absconders, who are foreign nationals with filed cases.
Mchunu said: “Filed cases implies the cases will be reopened immediately should the suspects be arrested.”
He did not comment on the charges for which the absconders were arrested or how many were classified as violent offenders.
Last year, parliament heard that from 2019 to 2022, 99,146 inmates were placed on parole. Of these, 40% had committed serious crimes while out of prison, prompting a pledge from the government that supervision and monitoring would be improved.
