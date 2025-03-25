SA’s foreign policy ‘won’t change soon’
‘Tactical finesse’ should rather be used in the changing global environment, according to deputy minister of international relations Alvin Botes
25 March 2025 - 05:00
SA’s foreign policy will not change overnight but the government should use “tactical finesse” to navigate the changing global environment, deputy minister of international relations Alvin Botes said.
“Foreign policy is a principled position. It doesn’t need change overnight but what we require is tactical finesse. The next couple of years will demonstrate whether SA has enough tactical finesse,” Botes said. ..
