KZN finance MEC says province must reprioritise budget
Francois Rogers says expenditure on ‘nice-to-haves’ slashed
25 March 2025 - 19:27
KwaZulu-Natal will have to reprioritise its existing budget to fund new service delivery programmes, despite an increase in the provincial equitable share and conditional grant allocations by the National Treasury, finance MEC Francois Rogers said.
Direct transfers to provinces from the National Treasury are projected to grow from R730.7bn in 2024/25 to R833.8bn in 2027/28, or by about 4.5% a year. The transfers include R633.2bn for the provincial equitable share and R134.6bn for conditional grants in 2025/26...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.