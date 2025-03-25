‘Irrational’ minister accused of favouring Ithuba ahead of lottery licence bidder
HCI subsidiary Wina Njalo brings urgent court application after Parks Tau postponed deadline for new operator
25 March 2025 - 19:17
Minister for trade, industry & competition Parks Tau has been accused of “frustrating” the awarding of the fourth national lottery licence to advance the interests of current licence holder Ithuba.
In an urgent court challenge seeking to force Tau’s hand to award the lucrative licence, worth about R180bn, bidder Wina Njalo (RF) Pty Ltd said the minister’s approach to the matter was “so entirely irrational that it can give rise to only one conclusion: that the minister is actuated by an ulterior purpose and is acting in a manner that will advance the interest of one party — Ithuba”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.