Harassment plagues SA Antarctica expedition again
A team member at SA’s Sanae IV research base in Antarctica has been accused of assault and sexual harassment
Sexual predation on the seas
Until recently, there was a formidable ice-flow inland from an inhospitable bay of Antarctica directly south of New Zealand that was named the Marchant Glacier. Then it was erased off the map.
It wasn’t global warming that disappeared the glacier, however, but a name-change agreed to by the New Zealand and US geographic authorities. An intensive investigation by Boston University had proven that famed geologist Prof David Marchant, who had given his name to the glacier, had sexually harassed then 22-year-old graduate student Dr Jane Willenbring at a remote field camp in Antarctica 18 years earlier. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.