Employees will not be paid on time as Safa does not have reserves

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao promised salaries would be paid by March 31. File photo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
At a time when Bafana Bafana are spreading positivity across the country with their recent impressive form, it’s not all rosy at Safa House.
The SA Football Association (Safa) has failed to pay its staff this month’s salaries on time.
This was disclosed in a letter sent to Safa employees by CEO Lydia Monyepao on Monday.
“We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, we will not be able to pay your salaries tomorrow [on Tuesday],” the letter read.
Letter sent to Safa employees. Picture: SUPPLIED.
“Normally, your salaries are paid on the 25th of each month. However, due to a delayed payment from one of our partners, inevitably we will also delay your salary payments.”
The suggestion from Monyepao’s letter is that even with a partner’s delayed payment, Safa has cash flow issues and its coffers may even be dry. This goes against the association having vehemently dismissed claims it was bankrupt.
Monyepao vowed the salaries would be paid on March 31.
“Unfortunately, at this stage we do not have adequate financial reserves to make up for the delayed payment.
“We have received a commitment from the partner that we will have our payment before March 31. Therefore, your March salaries will be paid by March 31.”
Safa’s financial difficulties are well documented. Last December, Monyepao admitted the association owed Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players a substantial amount in match bonuses.
In May last year, Safa’s financial report for 2022/23 showed a shortfall of R107m.
Monyepao could not be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.
