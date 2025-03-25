ANC’s options dwindle further with ActionSA’s refusal to support budget
ActionSA says tax increases ‘cannot be supported for a government that has failed to address its own considerable wastage and inefficiencies’
25 March 2025 - 12:25
ActionSA, which won 1.2% of the vote and holds six seats in the National Assembly, has formally notified ANC’s budget negotiating team that it will not support the budget.
This leaves the ANC in parliament, led by chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, with fewer options outside the government of national unity (GNU) to pass the budget. The DA, MK party and EFF have all so far rejected it ahead of the April 2 deadline, when the National Assembly is due to meet to consider the 2025 fiscal framework proposals and the report from the standing committee of finance, which is holding public hearings on the budget. ..
