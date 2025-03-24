SA in R67bn steel tariff review
Trade minister Parks Tau has asked Itac to review the improvement of SA’s tariff structure for steel products
24 March 2025 - 09:46
UPDATED 24 March 2025 - 15:09
SA is rolling out its most extensive review of steel tariffs in more than 20 years — in a process that might lead to an increase in customs duties and stringent import controls to protect the embattled local industry.
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has been tasked by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau to re-evaluate the country’s tariff framework...
