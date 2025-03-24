Parks Tau says Amsa deal may be reached this week
Intergovernmental task team trying to avert closure and pull at least 3,500 jobs out of the furnace
24 March 2025 - 23:32
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau said negotiations with troubled steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) continued and it was hoped that a deal to save the business could be hammered out this week.
“We are hoping, if possible, that this week we can reach an agreement. We are working very hard, but I can’t guarantee that agreement. We are still negotiating,” Tau said in his address to the national bargaining conference of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) in Joburg on Monday...
