Namibia’s first woman president held in high esteem by Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa witnesses President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah taking the oath of office as the 5th president of Namibia in Windhoek. Picture: PRESIDENCYZA/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded new Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah after she was sworn in as Namibia’s first woman president last week.
“It is historic for Namibians to have their first woman president. It’s something we celebrate. It’s something that has long been in the making and this is about the recognition of the role the women on our continent play,” said Ramaphosa.
Her swearing-in ceremony on Friday was a historic milestone, not only for Namibia but also for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, where she became the first woman to hold the highest office. She is also only the second woman to assume the presidency in Africa, after former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Ramaphosa’s comments affirmed the rising influence of women in leadership roles in Africa as he emphasised the importance of empowering them to take on top leadership positions.
“The more they are given the opportunity, the more they are recognised for their capability and their leadership. We want women on our continent to rise to the top positions in our different countries,” he said.
The event, in Namibia’s capital Windhoek, was attended by heads of state from several African nations, including Angola, SA and Tanzania, all of whom celebrated Nandi-Ndaitwah’s rise to power.
“Our hearts are warmed by what we have seen. That the role of women has been fully embraced and we also embrace it. As many countries on the continent, we wait for the moment when women will rise to the top,” said Ramaphosa.
At 72, Nandi-Ndaitwah has long been a prominent figure in Namibian politics, having served in various high-ranking government positions.
Her victory in the November 2024 elections, where she secured 58% of the vote despite challenges with delayed and chaotic polling, extends the governing Swapo party’s 35-year dominance in the country.
The occasion was not only marked by her inauguration, but also the appointment of Lucia Witbooi as Namibia’s first woman vice-president, making Namibia the only African country to have a woman president and vice-president.
Her cabinet — announced shortly after her inauguration — includes 14 ministers, eight of whom are women, signalling a commitment to female representation in leadership.
“It’s a good thing that we are breaking the ceiling, we are breaking the walls,” Nandi-Ndaitwah told the SABC.
The new president has inherited a number of critical challenges as she begins her term, with youth unemployment at the forefront.
In 2023, 44% of young Namibians between the ages of 18 and 34 were unemployed, a statistic that reflects the broader economic struggles facing the country.
During her campaign and in her inaugural speech, she said tackling unemployment would be a priority during her tenure.
“In the next five years we must create at least 500,000 jobs,” she said ahead of her swearing-in ceremony.
Achieving this would require an investment of N$85bn (R85bn).
Nandi-Ndaitwah’s rise to the presidency comes as women in Africa are increasingly challenging traditional gender roles and breaking barriers in political leadership.
Namibia’s first woman president held in high esteem by Ramaphosa
Swearing-in ceremony seen as a milestone for Namibia and the Southern African Development Community
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded new Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah after she was sworn in as Namibia’s first woman president last week.
“It is historic for Namibians to have their first woman president. It’s something we celebrate. It’s something that has long been in the making and this is about the recognition of the role the women on our continent play,” said Ramaphosa.
Her swearing-in ceremony on Friday was a historic milestone, not only for Namibia but also for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, where she became the first woman to hold the highest office. She is also only the second woman to assume the presidency in Africa, after former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Ramaphosa’s comments affirmed the rising influence of women in leadership roles in Africa as he emphasised the importance of empowering them to take on top leadership positions.
“The more they are given the opportunity, the more they are recognised for their capability and their leadership. We want women on our continent to rise to the top positions in our different countries,” he said.
The event, in Namibia’s capital Windhoek, was attended by heads of state from several African nations, including Angola, SA and Tanzania, all of whom celebrated Nandi-Ndaitwah’s rise to power.
“Our hearts are warmed by what we have seen. That the role of women has been fully embraced and we also embrace it. As many countries on the continent, we wait for the moment when women will rise to the top,” said Ramaphosa.
At 72, Nandi-Ndaitwah has long been a prominent figure in Namibian politics, having served in various high-ranking government positions.
Her victory in the November 2024 elections, where she secured 58% of the vote despite challenges with delayed and chaotic polling, extends the governing Swapo party’s 35-year dominance in the country.
The occasion was not only marked by her inauguration, but also the appointment of Lucia Witbooi as Namibia’s first woman vice-president, making Namibia the only African country to have a woman president and vice-president.
Her cabinet — announced shortly after her inauguration — includes 14 ministers, eight of whom are women, signalling a commitment to female representation in leadership.
“It’s a good thing that we are breaking the ceiling, we are breaking the walls,” Nandi-Ndaitwah told the SABC.
The new president has inherited a number of critical challenges as she begins her term, with youth unemployment at the forefront.
In 2023, 44% of young Namibians between the ages of 18 and 34 were unemployed, a statistic that reflects the broader economic struggles facing the country.
During her campaign and in her inaugural speech, she said tackling unemployment would be a priority during her tenure.
“In the next five years we must create at least 500,000 jobs,” she said ahead of her swearing-in ceremony.
Achieving this would require an investment of N$85bn (R85bn).
Nandi-Ndaitwah’s rise to the presidency comes as women in Africa are increasingly challenging traditional gender roles and breaking barriers in political leadership.
TimesLIVE
US friction casts pall over local call centres
SAM MKOKELI: At Absa, finding the next CEO is Standard procedure
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public hearings in parliament on budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.