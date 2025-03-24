Expropriation central in Eskom’s court battle with Cape farmers over power lines
The farm owners say in court papers that there is a risk their properties may be appropriated if the negotiation phase is not halted
24 March 2025 - 14:30
The Expropriation Act has become central in a legal battle between two Western Cape farmers and Eskom over a project to erect power lines in George.
The farm owners, Platinum Mile Investments and trustees of the Armstrong Flora Trust, lodged an application last year against Eskom’s plans to put up transmission lines on their land. ..
