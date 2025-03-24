Ekurhuleni in R85m tender battle at SCA after bank account attached

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Ekurhuleni metro is fighting a prolonged legal battle in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against a private company that had the metro’s bank account attached over an R85m debt.
The legal battle was initiated in 2022 by Business Connexion, the private company that was awarded a tender by the metro to provide software licences.
The company sued the municipality over the unpaid bill and in January 2023 the high court in Johannesburg ordered the municipality to pay the company R85m with interest.
To recoup the funds, the court’s sheriff attached the metro’s bank account and 16 vehicles in November 2023.
The bank account under attachment, according to the metro, was important as Germiston’s municipal customers used it to pay for services, such as rates, taxes, water and electricity.
Funds paid into the account are transferred into the metro’s treasury account and consumers are then credited to their water and lights consumer accounts.
After being denied leave to appeal by the high court, the metro approached the SCA, arguing the work Business Connexion had been contracted for had not been done. Leave to appeal was granted.
While awaiting the SCA’s decision to hear the case, Ekurhuleni metro approached the Johannesburg high court in January 2024 to suspend its order in which it instructed it to pay R85m as Business Connexion had secured a writ of execution to attach the municipality’s bank account.
The high court ruled in the metro’s favour. The SCA heard the matter on Monday last week.
The metro argues there is no evidence Business Connexion delivered the software licences to the municipality.
“The high court ordered the municipality to pay R85,479,535 for something (software licence keys) it did not receive and which BCX (Business Connexion) did not prove had been delivered,” the court papers read.
“The municipality denies that BCX delivered the software licence keys. In the high court and its papers before the SCA, the municipality pointed out that it had raised this issue from the beginning immediately after BCX alleged that it had delivered the licence keys and that it had maintained this stance throughout.”
Business Connexion contends that the licence keys were delivered to the municipality by their service provider, Oracle.
Ekurhuleni in R85m tender battle at SCA after bank account attached
Municipality and Business Connexion at odds over provision of software licences
Ekurhuleni metro is fighting a prolonged legal battle in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against a private company that had the metro’s bank account attached over an R85m debt.
The legal battle was initiated in 2022 by Business Connexion, the private company that was awarded a tender by the metro to provide software licences.
The company sued the municipality over the unpaid bill and in January 2023 the high court in Johannesburg ordered the municipality to pay the company R85m with interest.
To recoup the funds, the court’s sheriff attached the metro’s bank account and 16 vehicles in November 2023.
The bank account under attachment, according to the metro, was important as Germiston’s municipal customers used it to pay for services, such as rates, taxes, water and electricity.
Funds paid into the account are transferred into the metro’s treasury account and consumers are then credited to their water and lights consumer accounts.
After being denied leave to appeal by the high court, the metro approached the SCA, arguing the work Business Connexion had been contracted for had not been done. Leave to appeal was granted.
While awaiting the SCA’s decision to hear the case, Ekurhuleni metro approached the Johannesburg high court in January 2024 to suspend its order in which it instructed it to pay R85m as Business Connexion had secured a writ of execution to attach the municipality’s bank account.
The high court ruled in the metro’s favour. The SCA heard the matter on Monday last week.
The metro argues there is no evidence Business Connexion delivered the software licences to the municipality.
“The high court ordered the municipality to pay R85,479,535 for something (software licence keys) it did not receive and which BCX (Business Connexion) did not prove had been delivered,” the court papers read.
“The municipality denies that BCX delivered the software licence keys. In the high court and its papers before the SCA, the municipality pointed out that it had raised this issue from the beginning immediately after BCX alleged that it had delivered the licence keys and that it had maintained this stance throughout.”
Business Connexion contends that the licence keys were delivered to the municipality by their service provider, Oracle.
The SCA has reserved judgment.
Municipal bank accounts have increasingly been attached due to debt. Last year, Eskom announced the sheriff had attached Emfuleni municipality’s four bank accounts over an R8bn debt owed to the power utility.
sinesiphos@businesslive.co.za
Related Articles:
Ekurhuleni halts action against sheriff for ‘attaching service delivery cars’
Ekurhuleni slashes overtime pay by half to contain costs
Plans afoot to oust ANC Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza
EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg
Gautrain buses back in full service after driver protests over permits
Challenging trading environment for Mpact, but CEO stands Strong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ekurhuleni to discipline striking metro cops
EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg
Ekurhuleni halts action against sheriff for ‘attaching service delivery cars’
Ekurhuleni slashes overtime pay by half to contain costs
Lapsed contract paralyses Ekurhuleni traffic management system
Metros a drag on SA growth, study says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.