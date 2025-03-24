Cradle of Humankind risks becoming cradle of human waste
Mogale City must secure dumpsite in Krugersdorp, DA says
24 March 2025 - 13:02
The DA has called on the Mogale City local municipality to immediately secure the Delporton Honeysucker dumping site to prevent overwhelming the overloaded Percy Stewart wastewater treatment plant, which has been malfunctioning for years.
Securing the area, said DA Gauteng environmental affairs spokesperson Jade Miller, would stop further contamination of local water networks in the environmentally sensitive area...
