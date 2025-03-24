Civil cases should go through mediation first, says judge president
Judges Matter welcomes the move but says more judges are needed, especially in Gauteng
24 March 2025 - 19:08
Too many cases and too few judges.
This is the situation faced by Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo who has now proposed drastic measures, including a requirement for civil cases to first undergo a mediation process before being set down for trial...
