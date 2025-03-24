Average Eskom hike is 12% but some customers will be harder hit
Power utility denies that tariff increases due on April 1 are anti-poor
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Eskom has acknowledged that some of its clients will see a considerably higher tariff increase on April 1 than the average 12.74% approved by the energy regulator Nersa.
Others will benefit from lower increases due to the restructuring of its tariffs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.