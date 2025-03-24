Academics want forensic linguists to interpret emojis in courts
Language experts say the interpretation of digital icons differs from culture to culture
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Two academics have urged the courts to use forensic linguists to interpret emojis — digital icons used to show expressions in texts — when these are presented in evidence.
University of the Western Cape language experts Zakeera Docrat and Russell Kaschula said in an academic article (https://www.uwc.ac.za/news-and-announcements/news/emojis-in-court-when-becomes-exhibit-a) this would ensure correct interpretations...
