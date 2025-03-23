Rasool concedes failure to sell SA to Trump administration
Former ambassador remains hopeful that relations between Pretoria and Washington can be reset
23 March 2025 - 20:15
SA’s former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, has conceded he failed to sell SA’s foreign policy to the protectionist US administration but remains hopeful relations between the two countries can be reset.
The failure could be attributed in part to the influence of a domestic agenda that was “prioritising white suffering over black needs”, which had found favour with US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, Rasool said. ..
