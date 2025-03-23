DBSA to house unit for public sector role in state infrastructure
Transport minister Barbara Creecy says her department is on the verge of setting up section
23 March 2025 - 19:47
The government is setting up an office to facilitate private investment in ports and rail infrastructure to prevent a potential crisis and to replicate the success of SA’s energy procurement agency, the Independent Power Producers’ (IPP) Office.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy said on Sunday that her department was in the final stages of concluding a memorandum of understanding that would establish a private sector participation (PSP) unit with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the National Treasury, with plans in place for the DBSA to host the unit. ..
