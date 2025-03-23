Bust-up brewing over who new ambassador to US should be
23 March 2025 - 11:59
The GNU is headed for another battle — this time over the replacement of Ebrahim Rasool as SA’s ambassador to the US.
The DA, the ANC’s biggest partner in the government of national unity (GNU), has moved to influence President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision on who should be his next envoy to Washington DC. Rasool is due to land in the country on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.