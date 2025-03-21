National

WATCH: Mashatile leads national commemoration of Human Rights Day

21 March 2025 - 11:05
by TimesLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

Deputy president Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemoration event in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Friday.

The events this year are being held under the theme “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”.

TimesLIVE (video courtesy of SABC News)

FREE TO READ | Human rights will not be delivered on silver platter

Implementing what is on paper has sometimes been challenging, so action is needed
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Presidency tells Joburg to rethink renaming ...
National
2.
‘Drill baby drill’: Gwede Mantashe calls for more ...
National
3.
Ekurhuleni to discipline striking metro cops
National
4.
Government ‘can save R12bn a year’ axing ...
National
5.
Big electricity tariff hike may hit small users ...
National

Related Articles

Ashwin Trikamjee was ‘outstanding icon’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

FREE TO READ | Human rights will not be delivered on silver platter

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.