US President, Donald Trump, took office exactly two months ago on the day this goes live. His decisions have got some people seriously worried – including Harvard Law Professor, Cass Sunstein.
He recently warned about their possible consequences in his New York Times piece "This theory is behind Trump's Power Grab". Prof Sunstein is also the co-author of Nudge, the global best-seller that has influenced the way governments around the globe think about policy.
Bruce met Cass at a conference and couldn’t pass up the chance to find out more about this revolutionary thinking that has changed the world.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 11
Whitfield speaks to Prof Cass Sunstein
