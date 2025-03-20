National

US delays $2.6bn climate finance package to SA, reports Bloomberg

This raises concern that the funds could be withheld entirely

20 March 2025 - 15:52
by Surbhi Misra
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/lovelyday12
Picture: 123RF/lovelyday12

The US is delaying the disbursement of $2.6bn in climate finance to SA, raising concern that the funds could be withheld entirely, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Earlier this month, US representatives prevented the World Bank-linked Climate Investment Funds (CIF) from approving a $500m disbursement to SA, the report added.

The funding was expected to unlock an additional $2.1bn from multilateral development banks and other financial sources and a fresh attempt to approve the disbursement may be made at CIF meetings in June, the report said.

CIF is one of the world’s largest multilateral funds aimed at scaling climate solutions in developing countries.

If confirmed, the move would be among several actions by former President Donald Trump’s administration to scale back participation in multilateral climate initiatives.

In March, the US withdrew from the board of the UN’s climate damage fund, which supports vulnerable nations facing climate-related disasters.

The US treasury and the CIF did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Reuters

Brazil calls for funders to walk the talk in helping poorer nations

President-designate urges world to go ‘beyond negotiations’ on climate action and do what they promised
Economy
1 week ago

World-leading greenhouse gas observatory in Doge’s crosshairs

Trump administration is mulling cancelling of lease of support office for Hawaiian climate research station, sources say
World
1 week ago

TotalEnergies accused of downplaying oil spill risks in West Coast

Proposed deep offshore exploratory drilling carries severe risk of a catastrophic oil spill
National
2 weeks ago

Drought wiped out Zimbabwean crops —then armyworm came

Scores of farmers face surviving on food aid as maize fields devastated
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ekurhuleni to discipline striking metro cops
National
2.
‘Irreversible’ VAT hike based on a solid legal ...
National
3.
Big electricity tariff hike may hit small users ...
National
4.
Government ‘can save R12bn a year’ axing ...
National
5.
Treasury overlooked the FFC on budget, says chair
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.