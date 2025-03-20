Presidency tells Joburg to rethink renaming Sandton Drive after Palestinian activist
SA does not want to further inflame tensions with the US
20 March 2025 - 13:03
UPDATED 20 March 2025 - 14:50
The presidency and the City of Johannesburg are in discussions to halt the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive, to avoid an escalation of tension between SA and the US.
Though the Johannesburg city council on Monday struck down a motion to halt the renaming of the street, which is located on the same street as the US Consulate in Johannesburg’s financial and commercial heartland, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said discussions between the presidency and Johannesburg’s leadership were bearing fruit as the latter had been “receptive” to suggestions. ..
