DA slams abuse of state resources for protection order against media
A Mossel Bay magistrate sought the protection order after criticism of her failure of judgment
20 March 2025 - 13:24
The DA has criticised the use of taxpayers’ money to obtain an interim protection order against journalists on behalf of Mossel Bay magistrate Ezra Morrison.
The State Attorney’s office assisted Morrison in obtaining the interim order in September last year after media criticism of her rulings, which she claimed amounted to harassment. The DA said in a statement Thursday that the order was a violation of the constitutionally enshrined principle of freedom of expression. ..
