Johannesburg will host the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in November and President Cyril Ramaphosa has “challenged" city officials to restore the metro to its “former glory" by then. Business Day TV discussed the city’s preparations with Helen Botes, the City of Johannesburg’s acting COO.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Assessing Joburg’s preparations for G20 summit
Business Day TV speaks to City of Johannesburg acting COO Helen Botes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.