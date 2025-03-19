National

WATCH: Assessing Joburg’s preparations for G20 summit

Business Day TV speaks to City of Johannesburg acting COO Helen Botes

19 March 2025 - 19:24
Johannesburg's skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
Johannesburg will host the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in November and President Cyril Ramaphosa has “challenged" city officials to restore the metro to its “former glory" by then. Business Day TV discussed the city’s preparations with Helen Botes, the City of Johannesburg’s acting COO.

