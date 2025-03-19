Treasury overlooked the FFC on budget, says chair
Patience Mbava says there was not adequate consultation with the Financial and Fiscal Commission on the Division of Revenue Bill
19 March 2025 - 05:00
The National Treasury failed to consult adequately with the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) on the Division of Revenue Bill before it was tabled in parliament as required by law, commission chair Patience Mbava told MPs on Tuesday.
The FFC, which is established in terms of the constitution to advise the government on financial matters and intergovernmental fiscal relations, has in the past complained that its recommendations to the Treasury on budgets have been ignored...
