Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday night. Picture: 123RF/MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
Eskom on Wednesday evening announced it had implemented stage 2 load-shedding.
In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the power utility faced a loss of five generation units before peak period and Eskom had consequently implemented stage 2 load-shedding at 6.25pm that will remain in effect until 5am on Thursday.
“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions.
“In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” Mokwena said.
Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it would continue to provide updates as required.
Stage 2 overnight load-shedding starts as Eskom unplugs five units
Public urged to use electricity sparingly until blackouts end at 5am on Thursday
