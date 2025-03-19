National

Stage 2 overnight load-shedding starts as Eskom unplugs five units

Public urged to use electricity sparingly until blackouts end at 5am on Thursday

19 March 2025 - 20:07
by TIMESLIVE
Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday night. Picture: 123RF/MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
Eskom on Wednesday evening announced it had implemented stage 2 load-shedding. 

In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the power utility faced a loss of five generation units before peak period and Eskom had consequently implemented stage 2 load-shedding at 6.25pm that will remain in effect until 5am on Thursday.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions.

“In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” Mokwena said.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it would continue to provide updates as required.

City Power puts plan in place to turn around ailing entity after R5bn loss

The auditor-general has cast significant doubt on whether City Power can continue as a going concern
National
1 day ago

Gwede Mantashe backs oil and gas firms in fight against environmental NGOs

‘If you are not interdicted, drill, drill, drill. Wait for an interdict — if it doesn’t arrive, drill,’ minster says
National
11 minutes ago

SA turns to China to fill climate funding gap after US withdrawal

Fitch research unit says China and other JETP members could step in
National
5 days ago

OKSANA POKALCHUK AND PETER BECKER: Red flags over nuclear growth in Africa

Facilities being occupied and safety breaches as in Ukraine are alarming possibilities
Opinion
6 days ago
