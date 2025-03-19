National

SA aiming for removal from FATF greylist in October

Ismail Momoniat says being on a watch list has been good for SA

19 March 2025 - 21:06
by Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat says being on the watch list has been good for South Africa. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat says being on the watch list has been good for South Africa. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

SA hopes to be removed from an international financial crime watchdog’s greylist in October this year, given the work that is under way to fix identified issues and with only two items remaining, National Treasury adviser Ismail Momoniat said on Wednesday.

Being placed on the International Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list in 2023 was a reputational setback for SA, and analysts had said it could complicate its attempts to obtain funding and support from multilateral development institutions and official lenders.

The list includes 25 countries placed under special scrutiny as they implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Momoniat told a financial sector conference that being on the watch list “has been good for SA, as many of our key institutions, especially in law enforcement, were deliberately weakened under state capture”.

State capture is a type of systematic corruption whereby small groups take control or influence government institutions and regulators for their own personal gain.

“The good news is that we’ve only got what are called two action items to do,” he told the conference.

One item he said, relates to proving a sustained increase in investigations and in prosecutions for serious and complex money laundering activities, in particular involving professional money laundering networks or enablers and third party money laundering.

SA must also demonstrate a sustained increase in identification, investigations and prosecution of the full range of terrorist financing activities.

Momoniat said the remaining two items “are the toughest” as it is a big challenge to find and prove third party money laundering.

“If we address all the items by June… I think it’s quite likely we’ll pass the test and FATF will approve an on-site visit in September,” Momoniat said.

If SA passes the site visit test, it will exit the watch list in October, he added.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Greylisting has done more good than harm

FATF has helped ensure SA hasn’t become a haven for money-launderers and financiers of terrorism
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Treasury optimistic SA will be off greylist by October

Adviser Ismail Momoniat says good progress is being made on two outstanding items
National
3 weeks ago

Treasury releases proposals to tighten laws in bid to exit greylist

SA makes progress but still has to demonstrate  improvement in law enforcement and prosecution
National
2 months ago

SA banks sharpen Hawks’ forensic claws

Joint initiative trains investigators in digital skills to probe financial crimes
National
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
‘Irreversible’ VAT hike based on a solid legal ...
National
2.
Ekurhuleni to discipline striking metro cops
National
3.
Big electricity tariff hike may hit small users ...
National
4.
PetroSA deal with Russian bank up in the air
National
5.
SA seeks Trump-proof strategy
National

Related Articles

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even under less hostile ...

Opinion / Columnists

Heavy penalties in store for FIC non-compliance

National

Treasury releases proposals to tighten laws in bid to exit greylist

National

SA needs more prosecutions to combat money laundering, says FATF

National

MICHAEL AVERY: SA’s race against the FATF clock

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.