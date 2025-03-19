SA aiming for removal from FATF greylist in October

National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat says being on the watch list has been good for South Africa. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
SA hopes to be removed from an international financial crime watchdog’s greylist in October this year, given the work that is under way to fix identified issues and with only two items remaining, National Treasury adviser Ismail Momoniat said on Wednesday.
Being placed on the International Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list in 2023 was a reputational setback for SA, and analysts had said it could complicate its attempts to obtain funding and support from multilateral development institutions and official lenders.
The list includes 25 countries placed under special scrutiny as they implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.
Momoniat told a financial sector conference that being on the watch list “has been good for SA, as many of our key institutions, especially in law enforcement, were deliberately weakened under state capture”.
State capture is a type of systematic corruption whereby small groups take control or influence government institutions and regulators for their own personal gain.
“The good news is that we’ve only got what are called two action items to do,” he told the conference.
One item he said, relates to proving a sustained increase in investigations and in prosecutions for serious and complex money laundering activities, in particular involving professional money laundering networks or enablers and third party money laundering.
SA must also demonstrate a sustained increase in identification, investigations and prosecution of the full range of terrorist financing activities.
Momoniat said the remaining two items “are the toughest” as it is a big challenge to find and prove third party money laundering.
“If we address all the items by June… I think it’s quite likely we’ll pass the test and FATF will approve an on-site visit in September,” Momoniat said.
If SA passes the site visit test, it will exit the watch list in October, he added.
