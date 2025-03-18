Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence and extortion

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former SA Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extortion and instructing people to demolish her victims’ properties.
The crimes were allegedly committed in East London but Kwinana was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, after she was found by a multidisciplinary team comprising the national intervention unit, the Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations, the tactical response team and the national traffic anti-corruption unit.
Kwinana, a chartered accountant, appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday where she faced multiple charges of extortion, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.
Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said Kwinana’s arrest ended her alleged reign of terror.
“The suspect is linked to a series of taxi violence and extortion cases in East London and was allegedly always accompanied by armed men when she threatened her victims and extorted money from them. The victims’ properties were also allegedly demolished on instruction of the suspect.”
She is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on March 24.
