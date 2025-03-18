National

Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence and extortion

Police spokesperson says Yakhe Kwinana was allegedly accompanied by armed men when she threatened her victims

19 March 2025 - 09:19
by Nandi Ntini
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Former SA Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extortion and instructing people to demolish her victims’ properties.

The crimes were allegedly committed in East London but Kwinana was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, after she was found by a multidisciplinary team comprising the national intervention unit, the Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations, the tactical response team and the national traffic anti-corruption unit.

Kwinana, a chartered accountant, appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday where she faced multiple charges of extortion, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said Kwinana’s arrest ended her alleged reign of terror.

“The suspect is linked to a series of taxi violence and extortion cases in East London and was allegedly always accompanied by armed men when she threatened her victims and extorted money from them. The victims’ properties were also allegedly demolished on instruction of the suspect.”

She is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on March 24.

SowetanLIVE

Mpumalanga police arrest protester at Lebombo border

South Africans have been urged to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique until further notice
World
4 months ago

Taxi operators in stand-off with KZN police over permits

Problems with paperwork resulted in several taxis being impounded and led to a strike that has left users stranded
National
4 months ago

National Taxi Alliance threatens shutdown if demands not met

National Taxi Alliance demands 30% stake in East Rand bus company
National
1 year ago
